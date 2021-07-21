Kenya: Powerlifter Wawira Joins Team Kenya Paralympics Camp Ahead of Tokyo Games

20 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Team Kenya for the Tokyo Paralympic Games have intensified their training at various venues across the country and was on Monday boosted by the arrival of Power-lifter Hellen Wawira at the Utalii Hotel bubble camp.

Wawira, who benefited from bipartite commission invitation (wild card) for the Tokyo Paralympics will be the first lady powerlifter to represent Kenya in the multi-sports events involving athletes living with a range of disabilities.

Wawira was once ranked 2nd in the world in her 41kg category and despite not recording impressive performance at the Paralympics Qualifiers early this month, she is beaming with confidence not to disappoint the millions of Kenyans who will be cheering her up.

She will compete in her event August 26th August, two days after the Games will have commenced. The Games are scheduled to end September 5.

In the meantime, multi-purpose athlete Asiya Mohammed who too has made history for being the first lady Para-rower to the games has embarked on her training in Mombasa at the Tudor Water sports under coach Kendagor Asiya.

Athletics team continues with their daily training at Karura and Ngong sites in the morning and at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani in the afternoons.

