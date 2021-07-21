Zimbabwe: Ekusileni Covid-19 Centre Ready to Open

21 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Ekusileni Medical Centre management says the health centre is now ready to open following years of closure.

The hospital, which has been idle since 2001, was last year designated as one of Covid-19 centres in the city.

Since then the 50 bed hospital has had a multiple false -starts. Last week a team from the Health Professions Authority (HIPA) visited the institution to access its preparedness for re-opening.

The hospital's Acting Chief Executive officer Absolom Dube said while the HIPA is yet to release its findings , the hospital is this time around ready to open.

"We were expecting the team 's findings to be out on Monday. Whatever the outcome of the findings we are ready to open," Dube said.

Following a cabinet meeting Tuesday last week, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that the health centre is now 90% complete to admit Covid-19 patients.

The healthy facility was shut down in 2001 and several efforts have been made to revive the hospital but to no avail. In 2015, a South African firm, Phodiso Holdings was engaged to equip the hospital and the deal was expected to be implemented by April of the same year but the efforts came to naught.

In June 2018 ahead of the July 2018 general elections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that the government had engaged Shadar Group of Hospitals to operate the health facility.

At the time, Mnangagwa promised that the hospital will be operational by January 2019 but up to date the facility is yet to open its doors.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X