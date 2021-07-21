Nigeria: Helpless Super Falcons Assaulted By Unidentified Man Inside Train in Vienna

Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

The Super Falcons were yesterday verbally assaulted by an unidentified self acclaimed Nigerian who boarded the same train with the female national team in Vienna.

The nine -time African champions Nigeria had arrived in the Austrian capital, Vienna for an 8-day training camp preparatory to the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women's Football Tournament.

In a video recording which went viral yesterday, the angry 'Nigerian' accused the thoroughly frightened players of representing a 'terrorist organization'.

He said "I want to speak to you people please. I am also a Nigerian and live in Vienna. I have lived here for so many years and you people are representing a terrorist organization, a terrorist government. You Nigerian youths should be very ashamed of yourselves, every one of you here.

"This can't happen in another country where youths are representing a government. There are over 10 million Nigerian youths here and you people that should know are representing a terrorist organization, killing youths, kidnapping. I am calling on you idiots to go back home," he stated.

However, when some of the players attempted to fight back, he further threatened to invite the police if he was physically attacked by the squad, saying the corruption in Nigeria forced him to leave Julius Berger football club that he once played for in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, as series of questions are being asked about the level of security arranged by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the Super Falcons in Austria, the football federation yesterday issued a statement saying it has "initiated moves to ensure

the unmasking of the self-acclaimed Nigerian who got on the train and made the players uncomfortable with inflammatory political talks."

