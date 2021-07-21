Nigeria: Anyanacho Tipped for Podium Finish in Taekwondo

21 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Risikat Ramoni

One of the renowned taekwondo coaches in Nigeria, John Victor believes the country's sole flag bearer at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Elizabeth Anyanacho has the potential to become the second Nigeria medallist in the taekwondo event of the Olympic Games.

Chika Chukwumerije is the first and only Nigerian Olympic medalist in taekwondo after he attained the feat of a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Without mincing words, Coach Victor said he was sure Anyanacho must have learnt a lot from his coach, Chukwumerije to capture a medal in Tokyo.

"I am confident that with the kind of training given to Anyanacho by Chukwemerije whom I can describe as one of the best analytical coaches in the world, coupled with his experience at the top level, she is highly favoured to win a medal in Tokyo.

"I trained with the team before they departed the country and I am sure they are capable of making it to the podium.

"Having fought against some of the best in the world in the course of her preparation, especially at the African Championship where she narrowly lost to the World and Olympic champion from Cote d'Ivoire, Anyanacho is poised to do well in Tokyo," he stressed.

