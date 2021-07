Chitungwiza Municipality has started clearing vehicles that had been dumped at terminuses across the town, with some of the places having been used as illegal car parks over the years.

The local authority's spokesperson Mr Lovemore Meya said their officials yesterday started by clearing Zengeza 2 terminus.

"Council has started clearing all vehicles that were dumped at designated termini to allow Zupco to make use of the traditional pick-up points," he said.