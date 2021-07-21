Nigeria: Ajaokuta Steel Company Will Be Completed Soon - Official

21 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The minister says the company will function to capacity before the end of President Buhari's tenure

Olamilekan Adegbite, the minister of Mines and Steel Development, says Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited will function to capacity before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

Mr Adegbite made this known during the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

He said the federal government had made effort to ensure that the Russian company that built the steel industry would come to Nigeria to conduct technical audit of the company.

He said the Russian team would have been in Nigeria since 2020 for the technical audit but COVID-19 pandemic distorted the plan.

NAN recalls that the minister had earlier said that a 60-man team from Russia would arrive in Nigeria to start technical audit of Ajaokuta steel.

The agreement on how to revive the steel company was reached during a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and President Vladimir Putin in Russia in 2019.

The Russian government had nominated TPE, the original builder of Ajaokuta Steel Company, to conduct technical audit of the steel company to ascertain the level of work remaining to be completed on the steel company.

However, the minister said the main purpose of the steel company when it was conceived and built was to produce liquid steel, adding that the National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO) was set up at Itakpe in Kogi to feed it with iron ore.

He explained that liquid steel could be used for building aeroplane and car engine parts, among others.

"Ajaokuta Steel Company has not been able to produce liquid steel since it was built -the little hurdles we need to address.

"The steel company has worked in the past whereby billet were imported to produce reinforcement but that was not what Ajaokuta steel was built for," he said.

He also said the ministry had recently trained some youths in the metal sub-sector on national development to ensure human capital development with special emphasis on vibrant metals operators.

He said the workshop was an appropriate strategy meant to launch and mainstream youths into the sector, adding that the three weeks intensive workshop was to work towards the development of the sector.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Djibouti, Ethiopia Secure Funds to Launch Second Power Link

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X