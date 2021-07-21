Nigeria: Abdulsalami Urges Bandits, Kidnappers to Renounce Criminality

A former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) has urged bandits, kidnappers and other criminals terrorising the country to renounce all forms of criminality.

The former military leader and the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello yesterday paid the traditional Sallah homage to another former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) at his Hilltop residence in Minna, Niger State.

The duo drove directly from the Eid- prayer ground to the former military president's residence after observing the two rakkat prayer.

Journalists were however not allowed access into Babangida's residence during the visit.

Babangida was not at the Eid prayer ground for the Eid-el-Kabir two rakkat prayer, which could have necessitated the visit. But no reason was adduced to his absence at the prayer.

The visit by the duo lasted barely one hour after which both leaders retired to their homes for a continuation of the celebration.

Abdulsalami, while speaking to journalists after the prayer appealed to "miscreants" in the country to have a rethink and repent for peace and stability to reign in Nigeria.

He also prayed to Allah to touch the hearts of criminal elements so that they would denounce banditry, kidnapping cattle rustling and all forms of criminalities.

Abdulsalami, after congratulating Muslims on the celebration, charged them to continue to remain peaceful and orderly as well as assist one another.

Governor Bello, who also spoke to journalists after the prayers, harped on the need for peace and unity among all Nigerians.

He called on Nigerians to pray fervently for peace and especially for the security agencies so that they would restore normalcy to troubled areas of the country.

Bello noted that most parts of Nigeria were bedevilled by insecurity, but was optimistic that God would bring peace back to the nation.

A former governor of the state, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, while exchanging views with journalists after the prayers, also advised Nigerians to support and collaborate with government and security agencies to achieve maximum result.

Aliyu implored leaders at all levels to come up with deliberate policies targeted at reducing the current hardship facing many Nigerians.