Nigeria: Minister of Power Promises Improved Electricity Supply to Nigerians

21 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Minister of Power has promised that the Ministry of Power will improve the electricity supply to Nigerians.

Mamman speaking with newsmen during the Eld-el-Kabir celebration in Jalingo said that communities that were underserved would enjoy adequate service soonest.

He also assured those communities who had not been connected to the national grid that alternative sources of power generation would be provided to them.

The minister urged Nigerians to embrace peace, saying only peaceful coexistence would bring development.

Mamman also called on agitators to give peace a chance and contribute to the 'one Nigeria's project'.

According to him, we do not have another country of our own and we must join hands together to build the Nigeria of our dream.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

