Namibia: Fitch Affirms Namibia At 'BB' With Negative Outlook

20 July 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

International ratings agency, Fitch Ratings, affirmed Namibia's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'BB' with a negative outlook.

In a statement issued on 15 July, Fitch said the negative outlook reflects increased downward pressures on creditworthiness due to continued rise in government debt, wide deficits and low growth aggravated by the prolonged pandemic.

"It also reflects challenges to fiscal consolidation in the context of a subdued growth outlook and high inequality," the firm stated.

Fitch noted that Namibia's 'BB' rating balances high levels of fiscal deficits and debt against a strong institutional framework and a well-developed non-banking financial sector that supports the sovereign's financing capacity.

The Namibian economy contracted by a record 8% in 2020, following stagnation since 2Q16, due to the coronavirus pandemic's hit to global demand and disruptions to global travel and trade especially hitting the gem supply chains.

"Domestic containment measures and reallocation of public spending to Covid-19-related emergency needs also hurt other sectors like construction, retail trade and tourism," Fitch added.

Fitch projects growth of 1.5% in 2021 amid some recovery in mining and improved global demand, but an on-going third particularly severe wave of infections poses a risk to growth given the slow vaccine rollout.

"As of 9 July 2021, 5.1% of population has received at least one dose. We expect a more broad-based rebound of over 3% in 2022 and 2023. However, medium-term growth potential is subdued at about 2%, constrained by structural factors including high transport and labour cost, lack of skilled labour and developments challenges arising from the country's low population density," Fitch stated.

Fitch estimates that the general government deficit rose to 11% of GDP in the fiscal year ending March 2021, with Covid-19-related spending of about 3.6% of GDP in FY20/21, including wage subsidies, emergency income grants and health and education spending.

"Policy initiatives to address high inequality such as the National Equitable Economic Empowerment Bill and land reform have generated regulatory uncertainty. However, the government has a record of striving to maintain a private sector-friendly business environment," Fitch noted.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Yet Another Nigerian Military Jet Down, Pilot Survives

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X