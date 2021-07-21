Namibia: Boot Out Cancer, Wear Your Funky Shoelaces, Socks and Ribbons

20 July 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) is selling funky shoelaces, socks and ribbons for their initiative 'Boot out Cancer', to help pay it forward through their patient support programmes.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN requested the community to wear their pair of funky shoelaces, socks and ribbons on 30 July to give cancer the boot from Namibia.

"While we are all fighting COVID-19 as bravely as we can, we must remember that the war on cancer has not subsided and now more than ever vulnerable cancer patients need our support," he added.

He said they need to educate and inform the public on how to possibly prevent and earlier detect cancer. "But we need to lend a helping hand to cancer patients who maybe struggling financially or emotionally during their cancer treatment journey," he emphasized.

Hansen also requested that all Patient Financial Assistance Programme applications for July and August be submitted by 25 July.

"The CAN Fund makes provision to assist financially vulnerable cancer patients in need, following a board approved guideline, to help cancer patients either financially, with medical equipment and supplements or transportation and accommodation for treatment purposes," he concluded.

Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

