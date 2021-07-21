Zimbabwe: Erc Castigates ZEC Over Failure to Provide Audit Report

The Herald
Biometric Voter Registration equipment (file photo).
20 July 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Election advocacy group, the Election Resource Centre (ERC) has castigated the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)'s failure to provide 2018 and 2019 accounts for audit to the Auditor General.

The AG's office recently released a damning report on various government departments which exposed gross maladministration and corruption within the public offices.

Failure to submit books by the electoral body for audit has been widely criticized.

"ZEC is not an exception, the Commission must comply with the provisions of the law and best practices. The use of finances by any Election Management Body is governed by principles of election administration of which transparency and accountability are key characteristics to foster trust and confidence.

"Parliament, equally, has the responsibility, on behalf of citizens, to hold ZEC to account periodically to foster a culture of transparency that should transcend all other functions of the public body. If the use of public funds by an election commission is shrouded in secrecy, then chances are high that the management of the elections themselves could also suffer the same fate. We, therefore, encourage the ZEC to fully disclose its budgets and use of public funds as part of its efforts of building public and stakeholder confidence in its work," noted ERC.

The group says in between elections, the prioritization of the use of funds by ZEC should be targeted at enhancing the integrity of the electoral process as the country can not afford another disputed election.

In light of the concerns, ERC has recommended ZEC to provide its accounts and financials to the Office of the Auditor-General for the years 2018 and 2019 for audit purposes.

It has been recommended that Parliament of Zimbabwe through the relevant Portfolio Committees should be in the right position to summon ZEC to appear and be answerable for the failure to submit the accounts for audit purpose.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X