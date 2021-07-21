Namibia: Covid-19 Offence Fines for All Magistrates

THE attorney general has issued a comprehensive legal opinion that the admission of guilt fine on the contravention of the Covid-19 regulations will be applicable to all magistrates nationwide.

This was said in a letter addressed to all regional commanders yesterday by the Namibian Police inspector-general Sebastian Ndeitunga.

Ndeitunga said this initiative aims to address the aspect of a unified fine list for the entire country.

According to Ndeitunga, magistrates can determine the admission of guilt fine in respect of any offence provided it does not exceed N$6 000.

To avoid overcrowding in police cells and congestion at police stations and relieve the courts from the pressure of hearings, magistrates can all use the same list to determine the fine for the specific offence.

The attorney general has compiled a list of offences and the corresponding fines that will be applicable to all magistrates countrywide.

"Such fine lists have been determined by the magistracy and it is applicable to all magisterial districts," Ndeitunga said.

He said the police are advised to continue issuing notices to appear in court, which shall contain an endorsement that the accused may admit his or her guilt in respect of the offence in question and that the accused may pay a stipulated fine in respect thereof without appearing in court.

"This endorsement is then guided by the admission of guilt fine list as determined by the magistracy," Ndeitunga said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the all magisterial of Namibia admission of guilt fines in respect of the offences, the contravention of failure to wear or refusal to wear a mask in a public place is N$2 000.

The contravention of the public gathering, except a permitted gathering, the fine is N$4 000.

The list also states that failure to adhere to the restriction relating to entry into Namibia will attract a fine of N$4 000.

The admission of guilt fine cannot be determined by the court, the ministry has compiled a list of fines for specific contraventions.

Even though the court has the right to determine the fine, the attorney general has decided to come up with the fine to create a unified fine list for the entire country.

The police are advised to continue issuing notices for court appearances. The section further provides under sub-sections that the notice shall contain an endorsement that the accused may admit.