Zimbabwe: Arrest Warrant for Perjury Accused Van Blerk

The Harare Magistrate Court has issued a warrant arrest for controversial businessman Kenneth Raydon Sharpe's aide, Michael John Van Blerk after he failed to appear before the courts today.

This is the second time that the embattled businessman defaulted a court order in which he failed to appear before the courts of law.

In April, Van Blerk who is facing perjury charges was issued with warrant of arrest which was later revoked after he highlighted that he had been out of the country.

No explanation was given as to why he was not present leaving Magistrate Stanford Mambanje with no option but to issue the warrant.

The State represented by Prosecutor Zivanai Macharaga of the Special Anti-Corruption Unit in the President's Office alleges that Van Blerk, in his personal capacity and representing Pokugara Properties (PVT) LTD as its Managing Director is facing perjury charges for filing a false written statement in case HC 8948/18 and lying in a sworn affidavit that a show house constructed by land developer George Katsimberis, was built without approved building plans from the City of Harare.

Katsimberis vehemently denies the same saying that he is in possession of all documents to prove his assertions.

Meanwhile, the warrant of arrest has since been revoked after Van Blerk appeared with defence counsel Tawanda Zhuwarara citing miscommunication as his client thought trial was slotted for 11:15 am.

