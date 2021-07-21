Zimbabwe: Shamva Mine Puts an End to Dust Pollution

Kuvimba Mining House which is running Shamva Gold Mine has stepped up efforts to put an end to the nightmare of dust pollution caused by the slime/tailing dam at the outskirts of the town which affected residents for years.

The mine is decommissioning the slimes dam in an environmentally friendly manner by planting vegetation on the dam and irrigating the place 24/7.

They have purchased a green machine from South Africa to irrigate the eight hectares covered by the dam and about four hectares of wheat at the top of the dam.

However, the wheat is not for harvesting but part of their vegetation programme and the remaining area is covered with bidium material to suppress dust.

Safety, Health and Environment officer Mrs Rumbidzaishe Kamukazingeni said when Shamva gold mine opened early last year it was under new ownership who are serious about responsible and sustainable mining.

"The dust pollution caused by this tailings dam was a very critical issue in this community.

"The mine took deliberate action to fix this problem. We planted wheat and pasture grass which successfully grew. We introduced 130 overhead sprinklers to keep the area wet. The greening machine can sprinkle water around the dam at 180 degrees and we procured it to have a robust irrigation system.

"These measures are permanent and sustainable. We want to create a green environment at this dam. There will be no more dust from this area because the whole area will be covered by vegetation," she said.

They have identified a new site for a slime dam away from the residential area and it will be operational once their processing plant is commissioned.

She advised residents that the slime dam remains the mine's property even after decommissioning.