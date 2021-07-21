Namibia: Ackermans Burns At Katima Mulilo

A FIRE that broke out on Tuesday morning at one of the Ackermans branches at Katima Mulilo caused damaged several items in the shop, while others were completely burnt.

The Ackermans shop, which is on Hage Geingob Street, has become the fifth shop to burn in the town.

In February this year, the Shoprite Katima Mulilo shopping complex, which also housed Clicks, Pep and Hungry Lion, burnt to ashes.

According to Ackermans regional manager, Salom Nghitotelwa, when he arrived this morning to open the shop, he found it already on fire and alerted the authorities.

"The fire started at the women's department and spread to other parts. Luckily, the firefighters contained it and not much damage was caused, as the storeroom and office are not affected," he said.

The branch had eight employees.

The town's chief executive officer, Raphael Liswaniso, noted that it is suspected that the fire started after an air conditioner burst on one side of the shop. He added that not much damage was caused because the firefighters responded fast to extinguish the fire.

"The fire was contained in one shop before it could spread through the whole building, which is about 500 [square] metres. We are now monitoring the building to ensure that it is safe," he said.