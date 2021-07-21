Namibia: Four Caught With Rhino Horns

20 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anna Shinana

FOUR people were arrested in the Kamanjab area after they were found with rhino horns.

The incident happened on Monday at 15h00 along the Kamanjab-Werda road.

According to the police, the suspects, who are all males and are aged between 20 and 46, were travelling in a Toyota minibus from Kamanjab to Opuwo when the four rhino horns were found on them.

"We are still investigating to determine the value and origin of the horns," said the Namibian Police chief of communication, deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi.

