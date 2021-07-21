Zimbabwe: British Government Deports 50 Zimbabweans

20 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

The British government is deporting around 50 Zimbabwean nationals who have been released from detention after having completed serving jail terms for various offenses.

The Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ministry's acting spokesperson Mr Livit Mugejo confirmed the development saying these individuals are classified as Foreign National Offenders.

"Any country in the world has a right to deport any foreigner from its country. The advent of Covid-19 had slowed down involuntary repatriations," he said.

Mr Mugejo said removals have always been taking place.

"There is nothing unique in the deportations, as South Africa last week deported 220 Zimbabwean citizens, including some who were released from jails," he said.

The UK deportees are scheduled to arrive in Zimbabwe on Thursday.

In the case of voluntary returns, he said the UK Government is offering support through various programmes for re-integration back into the community in co-operation with the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

"This category of deportees from UK is different from voluntary returnees, who are our citizens who opt to come back home on their own. These are involuntary returnees who have utilised the administrative and legal procedures and have lost the legal right to remain in that country," said Mr Mugejo.

