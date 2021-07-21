South Africa: Premier Alan Winde - Ongoing Taxi Violence in Cape Town

20 July 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Media release by Premier Alan Winde on ongoing taxi violence in Cape Town

The ongoing taxi violence in the City of Cape Town has continued today despite every effort by both the national and provincial governments to find a lasting resolution to the dispute over contested routes.

This violence is not only costing lives, but also livelihoods, as people battle to get safely to work, as some operations come to a stand-still. While this is not happening along all routes, it is having a severe impact on many residents.

It is simply unacceptable that a dispute over routes is now undermining the well-being and safety of our residents, and we will not allow this violence to continue.

The Provincial Joint Operations Centre has been activated to specifically address this violence, so as to ensure a collective security response from the SAPS and all other law enforcement partners in the province.

I was able to join a meeting of this Prov JOC this afternoon. I used the opportunity to express my grave concern at how a few criminal elements in the industry are holding our province hostage and urged maximum focus by SAPS in ensuring all those responsible are brought to book, and for safe operations to continue.

This evening I will also hold meetings with the Mayor of the City of Cape Town and the Mayor of Drakenstein, to further ensure coordinated interventions by all levels of government. This follows a special cabinet meeting this morning, where taxi violence was top of the agenda.

The Western Cape's Department of Transport and Public Works, as the 'regulator' in the Western Cape, continues to provide a space for the two associations to meet, through an independent mediation process.

This is in addition to pursuing an interdict in the Western Cape High Court against illegal operations by either association along disputed routes, as well as the gazetting of an intention to close certain routes, in terms of national legislation. In terms of this law, this is not an immediate step, and there must be a process of public comment, and due consideration applied by the Provincial Minister before any decision taken. Minister Mitchell is accordingly applying his mind fully to all considerations.

Tomorrow, I will also join the Provincial Police Commissioner, and the Provincial Ministers of Transport and Public Works, and Community Safety, in briefing the public and the media on the situation and what the Western Cape Government, and our national counterparts, are doing to address this issue.

I want to be very clear that all those responsible for this violence must be arrested and prosecuted so that a very clear message is sent that we will not tolerate this criminal activity in the Western Cape.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X