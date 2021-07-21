South Africa: Zuma Granted Adjournment of Fraud and Corruption Trial to Next Month

Imprisoned former President Jacob Zuma was linked up at the Estcourt Prison via Microsoft Teams when Judge Piet Koen delivered a ruling to postpone the fraud and corruption case in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday.

Judge Piet Koen agreed to postpone the Arms Deal graft trial, for which Zuma's legal team had argued on Monday.

Without offering the reasons for his decision, Koen said the matter was adjourned to 10 to 13 August, for the hearing of Zuma's special plea.

Zuma heard the decision via audio link from the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

During the brief virtual sitting on Tuesday morning, Koen told the parties at the start that the prison's audio link had been experiencing technical difficulties. Only Zuma's audio link was working as the judge read out his orders.

Koen's directive that proceedings continue virtually, however, stands, although he has allowed for parties to submit in writing their reasons for and against this, meaning he is still open to changing the directive.

"The parties and correctional services are each invited to provide a list, in point form, and not exceeding two pages of double-space typing, of any considerations, and/or prejudice, which might result, which they consider relevant to...