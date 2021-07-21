South Africa: Graduation 2021 - a Virtual Grand Affair

The University of Cape Town's (UCT) bumper mid‑year graduation season saw 6 175 students graduate virtually during six faculty ceremonies, which took place at 18:00 each evening. Between 12 and 19 July graduates were on upper campus to have their pictures taken in their gowns, as well as with the university's vice-chancellor (VC), Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng. Some also got the opportunity to be capped by the VC. This selection documents day one and two (12-13 July) of this graduation season. Lerato Maduna was there to capture it all on camera.
