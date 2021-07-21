South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Convenes Virtual Meeting With CEOs and Business Leaders, 20 Jul

20 July 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this afternoon, 20 July 2021, chair a meeting with more than 90 CEOs and business leaders of key industries that have been impacted by last week's civil unrest largely in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The meeting will discuss steps being taken by government and business to recover and rebuild from the damage caused by last week's events.

The Premiers of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as well as Ministers of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development; Public Enterprises; Tourism; Justice and Correctional Services; Mineral Resources and Energy; Finance; Small Business Development; Communications and Digital Technologies; Trade, Industry and Development; and the MEC of Economic Development in Gauteng and the MEC of Economic Development in KwaZulu-Natal will also be in attendance.

