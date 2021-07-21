South Africa: Cold Temperatures Predicted for This Week

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has predicted a week of very cold temperatures across the majority of South Africa from Tuesday and lasting well into the weekend.

The cold temperatures are due to a succession of cold fronts that are expected to sweep across the southern half of the country.

The first cold front arrived over the south-western parts of the country on Monday afternoon, followed by another, more intense, cold front on Wednesday.

The latter system will be supported by a well-defined upper-air trough, thus enhancing the overall intensity of the weather system.

"Consequently, strong north-westerly winds can be expected over the southern interior as well as along the southern and south-eastern coastal regions," SAWS said in a statement.

Rainfall intensity is expected to increase on Tuesday along the western part of the Cape south coast, including the Overberg District, with the distinct possibility of localised flooding in these areas.

"Light snowfalls are expected over the south-western mountain peaks on Tuesday morning, while bitterly cold conditions are likely to set in over much of the interior of the Western Cape.

"Showers are expected to reach the Western parts of the Eastern Cape later, spreading to the Sneeuberg and Winterberg.

"Light snowfall is expected in high-lying areas and mountain ranges of the Western parts of the Eastern Cape including the Tsitsikamma, Kouga, Sneeuberg and Winterberg mountains," SAWS said.

A second, more intense cold front supported by an upper-air trough will affect the Cape provinces on Wednesday through to Thursday, consolidating very cold, wet and windy conditions over the majority of the Western and Eastern Cape interior regions.

Small stock farmers and the public are advised to take the necessary precautions ahead of the expected cold snap and to ensure that livestock and pets have sufficient shelter and water.

The South African Weather Service will continue to monitor any further developments relating to this weather system and will issue updates as required.

The public is urged to regularly follow weather forecasts on television and radio.

Updated information in this regard will be available at www.weathersa.co.za as well as via the SA Weather Service Twitter account @SAWeatherService.