South Africa: Cold Temperatures Predicted for This Week

20 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has predicted a week of very cold temperatures across the majority of South Africa from Tuesday and lasting well into the weekend.

The cold temperatures are due to a succession of cold fronts that are expected to sweep across the southern half of the country.

The first cold front arrived over the south-western parts of the country on Monday afternoon, followed by another, more intense, cold front on Wednesday.

The latter system will be supported by a well-defined upper-air trough, thus enhancing the overall intensity of the weather system.

A cold front made landfall over the south-western parts of the country on Monday.

"Consequently, strong north-westerly winds can be expected over the southern interior as well as along the southern and south-eastern coastal regions," SAWS said in a statement.

Rainfall intensity is expected to increase on Tuesday along the western part of the Cape south coast, including the Overberg District, with the distinct possibility of localised flooding in these areas.

"Light snowfalls are expected over the south-western mountain peaks on Tuesday morning, while bitterly cold conditions are likely to set in over much of the interior of the Western Cape.

"Showers are expected to reach the Western parts of the Eastern Cape later, spreading to the Sneeuberg and Winterberg.

"Light snowfall is expected in high-lying areas and mountain ranges of the Western parts of the Eastern Cape including the Tsitsikamma, Kouga, Sneeuberg and Winterberg mountains," SAWS said.

A second, more intense cold front supported by an upper-air trough will affect the Cape provinces on Wednesday through to Thursday, consolidating very cold, wet and windy conditions over the majority of the Western and Eastern Cape interior regions.

Small stock farmers and the public are advised to take the necessary precautions ahead of the expected cold snap and to ensure that livestock and pets have sufficient shelter and water.

The South African Weather Service will continue to monitor any further developments relating to this weather system and will issue updates as required.

The public is urged to regularly follow weather forecasts on television and radio.

Updated information in this regard will be available at www.weathersa.co.za as well as via the SA Weather Service Twitter account @SAWeatherService.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Yet Another Nigerian Military Jet Down, Pilot Survives

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X