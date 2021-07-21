Kenya: IEBC Nominees Should Protect Sanctity of Vote

21 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Martin Echenje

It is just a year to the next general election and we shall soon be hearing loud music in the streets as political leaders around the nation once again come out with new tricks on how to earn the trust of Kenyans that they lost during their previous term and get their votes.

We shall see the same politicians get out of their offices and go back to the people to seek re-election after five years of hibernation. For instance, if you are upcountry, I am sure the roads were impassable for more than half of the term of the current leaders that we voted in; insecurity has been a daily maze; water and food insecurity are almost permanent features; leaners are dropping out of school for lack of school fees; unemployment is rampant; and there is massive abuse of power and human rights.

Ironically, if we revisit the manifestos the leaders gave us, we see how power made them selfish. It has become a culture in our country for politicians, whether in power or aspiring, to manipulate voters, for instance through propaganda and voter bribery on the eve of elections.

Voter corruption is the deliberate action taken towards a registered voter by a political aspirant or a party agent with the aim of buying their vote directly or indirectly or manipulate their initial decision on who is suited for a particular political seat. It is so much rampant in the society and, if not addressed, the nation shall continue having the same problems recurring, voting in the same corrupt incompetent leaders with no ethics.

This is a problem the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) must tackle urgently. In the ongoing interviews to hire the most suitable and qualified candidates, that is a concern that should be raised and those who qualify for the vacant positions in the commission should arm themselves with tangible and meaningful solutions to tackle the menace.

Kenyans need IEBC commissioners who are accountable, honest and have a sense of protecting the sanctity of the vote and other human rights.

Martin Echenje is a communication and public relations student at Maasai Mara University. stephaniemartins499@gmail.com.

