Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah to Headline Zimfest

21 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

AWARD winning musician Jah Prayzah on Monday landed in the United Kingdom where he is set to perform at the annual ZimFest Live.

Jah Prayzah will lead a star studded line up of other local music stars on Saturday.

Gemma Griffiths, Trevor Dongo, Tamy Moyo, Poptain, Garry Mapanzure, Probeatz, Qounfuzed and many others are billed to perform with the support of a coterie of DJs.

Zimfest Live will be hosted by UK based actor and comedian, Munashe, King Alfred and Empress Trish.

In a video, Jah Prayzah is seen in hotel managed quarantine in the UK together with his band members and musicians, Gemma, Trevor Dongo, Poptain and Tamy Moyo.

The annual family-friendly music festival now on its 21st year will take place at Colesdale Farm Enfield EN6 4QZ, Northaw village, just outside London.

Adults general admission tickets are pegged at £27,00 (Super Early Bird), £32,00 (Early Bird), £37,00 (First Release), £42,00 (Second Release), £47,00 (Third Release), £57,00 (Final Release) and teenagers (Aged 13-17 years) £22 and children (Aged 5-12 years) £12.

Tickets are available on the Zimfest Live website (www.zimfestlive.com/tickets).

The scenic venue sits on the borders of the boroughs of Enfield and Barnet and has easy access to both the M25 and direct trains into the capital.

The best African musicians worldwide are picked to showcase at Zimfest Live which also features a kids zone, African cuisine and crafts.

In past editions the event has attracted thousands of music lovers, reminiscing about their motherland while tuning into good music.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X