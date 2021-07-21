Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah to Headline Zimfest

AWARD winning musician Jah Prayzah on Monday landed in the United Kingdom where he is set to perform at the annual ZimFest Live.

Jah Prayzah will lead a star studded line up of other local music stars on Saturday.

Gemma Griffiths, Trevor Dongo, Tamy Moyo, Poptain, Garry Mapanzure, Probeatz, Qounfuzed and many others are billed to perform with the support of a coterie of DJs.

Zimfest Live will be hosted by UK based actor and comedian, Munashe, King Alfred and Empress Trish.

In a video, Jah Prayzah is seen in hotel managed quarantine in the UK together with his band members and musicians, Gemma, Trevor Dongo, Poptain and Tamy Moyo.

The annual family-friendly music festival now on its 21st year will take place at Colesdale Farm Enfield EN6 4QZ, Northaw village, just outside London.

Adults general admission tickets are pegged at £27,00 (Super Early Bird), £32,00 (Early Bird), £37,00 (First Release), £42,00 (Second Release), £47,00 (Third Release), £57,00 (Final Release) and teenagers (Aged 13-17 years) £22 and children (Aged 5-12 years) £12.

Tickets are available on the Zimfest Live website (www.zimfestlive.com/tickets).

The scenic venue sits on the borders of the boroughs of Enfield and Barnet and has easy access to both the M25 and direct trains into the capital.

The best African musicians worldwide are picked to showcase at Zimfest Live which also features a kids zone, African cuisine and crafts.

In past editions the event has attracted thousands of music lovers, reminiscing about their motherland while tuning into good music.