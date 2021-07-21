Nigeria: Ganduje Pardons 136 Inmates

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, on Tuesday, pardoned 136 inmates as part of measures to decongest the correctional centres in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Malam Abba Anwar, disclosed this in a statement he issued in Kano.

Anwar stated that the governor took the decision when he visited Goron-dutse Medium Correctional Centre on Tuesday.

"You are Nigerians who deserved to be taken care of and that is why we are here today to celebrate with you this great Eid-el-Kabir, by pardoning some of you," he said.

"We are also here to see how you are feeling and to share the joyous moment with you.

"We want those of you who repented to promise us not to go back to your previous nefarious acts," the governor was quoted as saying.

Anwar said that some of the inmates were pardoned either due to ill-health or have stayed longer than necessary.

He noted that others were there because they were unable to pay the fines slapped on them

"The pardoning exercise is in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari's directive to decongest correctional centres across the country," he quoted Ganduje as saying.

In his remarks, the Controller, Kano Correctional Centres, Sulaiman T. Sulaiman, commended the governor for being humane by relating with inmates.

"I have worked for 30 years in many states. I have never seen a state governor who cares very much about the plight of inmates in our correctional centres as Gov Ganduje," he said.

Sulaiman thanked the governor for giving inmates cattle and rams to celebrate the Eid el Kabir.

Anwar said the governor gave N5,000 to each pardoned inmate as transport fare to their destination. (NAN)