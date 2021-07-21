Angolan President Gets Message From DRC Counterpart

Luanda — Angolan Head of state João Lourenço received Tuesday in Luanda a verbal message from his Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) counterpart, Félix Tshisekedi, on issues of bilateral interest.

The message was conveyed by minister of Regional Integration and Francophone of DRC, Didier Mazenga Mukanzu, during an audience granted by the President João Lourenço.

Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, Mukanzu, the special envoy of DRC leader, said that they also discussed the strengthening of ties between the countries, which share long land and river borders.

Angola and DRC, members of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), Economic Community of the Central African States (ECCAS) and the International Conference on Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), hold high level contacts on matters related to peace, stability and security in the region.

Angolan president João Lourenço takes over as the president of ICGLR, set up to resolve the peace and security issues in the region.

President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi is the current chairperson of the African Union (AU).