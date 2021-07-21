Seychelles: Mango House Seychelles Becomes Hilton's 4th Island Property - 2 More On the Way

Mango House Seychelles is the fourth tourism establishment to open in Seychelles under the Hilton hotel and resort global brand, while the construction of two more have started, said a hotel official.

Under its luxury collection brand LXR hotels & resorts, Hilton's Mango House Seychelles, located along the edge of Anse Aux Poules Bleues in the south Mahe district of Baie Lazare, opened its doors last Wednesday.

The president of the Hilton Middles East, Africa and Turkey, Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, said that "Mango House sees the debut of Hilton's luxury LXR brand to the Seychelles, joining our Hilton and DoubleTree by Hilton properties already welcoming guests. Two more -- Waldorf Astoria and Canopy by Hilton hotels -- are currently under development."

He added that the archipelago in the western Indian Ocean has long been a sought-after destination by discerning travellers who visit the islands for their vibrant tropical atmosphere and world-class hospitality.

The Waldorf Astoria on Platte island and Canopy in the south of Mahe, the main island, are two Hilton hotels expected to be completed by 2023.

The Canopy hotel development has started at Anse à la Mouche and has already sparked protests by residents in the area. A group of residents expressed concerns that the 120-room hotel development would affect the protection of the wetland, beach access, road diversion and livelihood of the inhabitants.

Work on the other Hilton tourism establishment, Waldorf Astoria on Platte Island, at a cost of $100 million, is expected to finish by the end of next year. Once ready, the establishment will offer a collection of 59 seafront villas equipped with private pools.

On the continuing expansion of the Hilton Hotels brands in Seychelles, Carlos Khneisser, vice president of development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton said that "Seychelles remains unquestionably one of the world's most desirable destinations for the discerning travellers. We are proud of the role our teams have played in the sustainable development of the Seychelles, and these new additions, coupled with Mango House Seychelles, LXR Hotels & Resorts, will give our guests an unprecedented range of world-class experiential options to choose from when planning what is sure to be an unforgettable visit."

When the other tourism establishments are completed, Hilton will have six hotels in Seychelles.