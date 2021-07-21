Nigeria: Kwara Govt Suspends 2021 Durbar Over Security Concerns

Ilorin — Kwara State Government has announced the suspension of the annual Durbar earlier scheduled for today, 21 July 2021.

The government, in a statement Tuesday night by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communications, Hajia Rabiat Mopelola Abdulrahman, cited insecurity concerns.

The suspension, Abdulrahman noted, though painful "given our people's attachment to it and government's investments to promote this colourful cultural heritage, follows a police intelligence report which indicated that some forces plan to use the boisterous nature of the cultural event to instigate a breakdown of law and order in the State."

Such a situation, she noted, complicates national security challenges.

"Government reiterates its commitment to the protection of lives and property of all residents of the state, as that is its primary obligation.

"We urge all residents of the state to continue to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies.

"The government once again congratulates Kwarans on the Eid-ul-Kabir celebrations and bids everyone many blessed Eid in the coming years," it added.

The atmosphere in Kwara is being heated up by political gladiators within the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The camp of the Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, and that of the governor have been exchanging heated words for a while as they struggle to take control of the party in the State.

Abdulrazaq, Saraki's supporters 'clash

Also, supporters of Governor AbdulRazaq and a former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday, "clashed" at the Eid praying ground in Ilorin.

Security operatives had a hectic time controlling the crowd as the situation almost went out of hand.

The governor arrived at the venue around 9:08 am, with Saraki and the Chief Imam already seated.

As the governor made his way through the crowd, his supporters cheered him with chants of "Sai Rahman!", Sai Rahman!"

But a few minutes after the governor took his seat, the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Solih, commenced the prayer apparently, to calm the situation.

Shortly after the two-unit prayer, Saraki's supporters and some worshippers started shouting "Sai Bukky", "Sai Bukky."

As the situation was getting nervous, the governor exited the venue with some of his supporters while the "Sai Bukky" chants continued.