Nigeria: Zulum, Shettima, IG Lead Vips to Eid Prayers in Maiduguri

Maiduguri — The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, the Senator Representing Borno Central, Mr, Kashim Shettima, and the Inspector General of Police, IGP. Baba Alkali, yesterday led top government officials and other Muslim faithful to perform two Rak'at Eid Prayers in Maiduguri.

Other prominent personalities that participated in the prayers were The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Garbai Elkanemi, Senator Representing Southern Borno, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, the Chief Whip of the House of Representative, Mr. Mohammed Monguno, the Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Mr. Abdulkarim Lawan and the Borno State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Ali Bukar Dalori.

The eid prayer, which was held at Ramat Square, was led by Imam Idaini of Borno, Mr. Shettima Mamman Saleh.

Saleh, in his sermon, urged Muslim faithful to pray for peace to return to the state and the country in general.

The celebration was peaceful in the town but the faithful had to take a long trek to the Eid grounds across the town with the banning of vehicular movement.