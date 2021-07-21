Nigeria: Kidnappers Abduct 38-Year-Old Man in Jigawa, Demand N60m

21 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Police in Jigawa said kidnappers have abducted a 38-year-old man in Kiyawa Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Jigawa Police Command, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Dutse on Wednesday.

Shiisu said the suspects allegedly abducted the victim identified as Lawan Zakar at his residence at Dankoli quarters, on July 17.

"On July 17, at about 5:50 a.m., one Aliyu Zakar of Dankoli quarters in Kiyawa LGA came to the police station and reported that:

"On the same date at about 3 a.m., a gang of five criminals jumped into the house of his brother one Lawal Zakar, aged 38, of the same address.

"The suspects demanded for 60 million from him whereas it was N60,000 that was brought to him on the fateful night by his boy."

He explained that the suspects ransacked the whole house, seized the phone of the victim and those of his wives.

The PPRO added that the suspects, who used a car, later took the victim away.

According to him, efforts were on top gear to rescue the victim, as well as arrest the suspects.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that suspected gunmen had on July 14, kidnapped a 47-year-old housewife in Marke village, Kaugama Local Government Area of the state. (NAN)

