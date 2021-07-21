Ethiopia: Country Undertakes Participatory, Fair Election - Actors in Election

ADDIS ABABA - Election actors running activities at national and Oromia levels announced that the country undertook the first participatory, free and fair elections.

Undertaking post-election discussion yesterday at state level, actors said that the sixth national election was different from all the previous elections in numerous ways.

As to the actors though the election was accompanied with a number of challenges, it is possible to consider it as the first fair and free election in the history of the country.

Presenting election analysis, Kebede Desisa member of central committee of Oromia Prosperity Party said that apart from the commitment of the community to participate in the election, the effort of national election board, and the operation of democratic institutions and media organizations played a great role in achieving the set target of the election.

Appreciating the effort of electoral board for its deploying more than 23,000 election managing organs and others with a view to solving different grievances raised from political parties, he said that courts have been playing immeasurable role in solving more than 56 election related cases.

Speaking at the discussion, Dima Negawo (Ph.D.) famous Oromo politician and expert of political science at Addis Ababa University said that though a lot of conducive environments were created to undertake a fair and free election, lack of having strong competing political parties have helped the ruling party get more and more voices.

He underscored that the winning party has to work hard to achieve national consensus via undertaking national dialogue.

During the discussion the participants reflected that the winning party needs to give priority for the nation building, job creation and market stabilization.