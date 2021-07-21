Ethiopian Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Adha

21 July 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA (ENA) - Ethiopian Muslims across the country celebrated the 1442nd Eid-al-Adha yesterday.

Hundreds of thousands of Muslims turned out for the Eid prayers at Addis Ababa Stadium early in the morning.

President of Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council Grand Mufti Haji Omar Idris, Addis Ababa Islamic Affairs Council President Sheik Sulatan Aman and high officials of the city administration attended the celebration.

At the celebration, Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council President Mufti Hajji Omer called on the Muslim community to celebrate the holiday by providing the necessary support for the needy.

Moreover, the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council President urged the Muslim Community to maintain unity and protect the country from any challenge that might endanger the well-being of its people.

