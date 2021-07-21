Ethiopia: What to Expect From Elected Government

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopians who participated in the 6th General Elections in one way or another are expecting the elected government to address the country's pressing political, economic and social challenges.

On 10 July 2021, the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced the final results of the 6th round National Elections. Accordingly, the sitting Prosperity Party won 410 out of the 436 seats in the House of Peoples' Representatives (HPR) and the majority of state councils.

Policy Studies and Development Institute Researcher at Hawassa University Melsew Dejene (PhD) told local media that the General Elections enabled Ethiopians to form a legitimate government both in political and legal perspectives. Thanks to the election, Ethiopia would have a vibrant parliament where diverse views would be entertained and debates would be held.

Melsew noted that the election is also essential to include capable individuals from the opposition camp to the executive organ which was asserted by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD). The incoming government is also expected to narrow political polarization through national dialogue.

Attending the election result announcement ceremony, President Sahlework Zewde highlighted that the incoming government should work to improve people's lives. "I expect the elected government will work for national development and perceive all Ethiopians equally."

NEBE Chairperson Birtukan Mideksa for her part is looking for new laws from the new parliament that help to ease the election process through restricting seats, saving election materials and cost.

Birtukan added that the board has exerted its utmost efforts to make the 6th General Elections peaceful, credible and fair election and it was successful. "There were some irregularities during the election including shortage of logistics, attempts of interference by some government officials and transportation problems among others."

Sharing the above, President Sahlework stated that the board has conducted peaceful elections in this difficult time induced by instability and coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, undertaking the election by itself is a victory, she said, while suggesting the importance of evaluating, improving and correcting errors.

And this notion has got immediate response as Birtukan said, "We will try to evaluate and document the process we have made so far so that it will serve as an input to improve future elections," Birtukan noted.

She mentioned that reorganizing the board was like a new task to start from scratch. "But we managed to form an independent, accountable and transparent electoral institute."

Independent candidate Galassa Dilbo, who secured a seat in parliament in Metu Constituency of Oromia State appreciated NEBE, the executive body and security agents and political parties who made this year's election peaceful and transparent than the previous ones.

Galassa stated that the public have shown commitment to democratic transition of vote through overwhelming participation in Election Day withstanding long queues and rain. "We have laid a cornerstone for democratic elections despite all challenges emanating from lack of experience."

For Hawassa University Law Lecturer Yohanan Yokamo, the election showcased the strength and unity of the people to undertake successful elections amidst international influences. "Our commitment and cooperation to the peaceful conduct of the polls disseminate the message to the world that we can achieve anything in unison and no one will have the capacity to undermine the efforts."

The election is a manifestation of the strengthening of a democratic culture in Ethiopia and the public's civility concluded without a major security challenge. Also, NEBE's composition has proven its impartiality and ability to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

NEBE Deputy-Chairperson Wubshet Ayele for his part claimed that the board has undertaken various institutional, administrative and executive improvements since reestablishment. The endorsement of Political Parties Registration and. Election's Code of Conduct Proclamation and preparation of over 30 manuals that assist the election are among the major successes the board has demonstrated.

According to Wubshet, the board has been hugely engaged to build its capacity in terms of human resource, finance and logistics to enhance cooperation with local and international partners.

Functionalizing the new board, finalizing the registration and certification of political parties, deploying human resources and facilitating election materials are also the major tasks conducted by the NEBE.

Challenged by COVID-19 pandemic, the sixth General Elections is by far credible from the previous five sham polls that were held in normal conditions, the deputy-chairperson noted.

"The board has been trying its level best to make the general polls credible and it has prepared transparent ballot boxes, voting booths, and security systems and spent 845 million Birr to this end." The measures are important steps to help the NEBE to conduct better elections in the future.

Whilst 52 political parties and coalitions and 9,505 independent candidates contested for parliamentary and state council's seats, 38.2 million voters casted ballots in the 6th General Elections, it was learned.