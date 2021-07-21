Rwanda: Nyagatare - Two Arrested for Assaulting Journalist

20 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) confirmed the arrest of 30-year old Sam Kalisa, the village chief of Rubona in Karangazi Sector, Nyagatare District and one Steven Mutsinzi for assaulting a journalist who was on field reporting.

According to a post on RIB's Twitter handle, another suspect is still on the run and being pursued.

The assault on the journalist occurred on July 18 in the same area where 34-year old Charles Ntirenganya, a journalist with Radio Flash, a local FM station was left nursing wounds.

According to local media reports, Ntirenganya had gone to Nyagatare to cover a story on water shortage in this particular village.

The two suspects are detained at RIB station in Karangazi while the investigation is ongoing for the case to be submitted to the prosecution.

Speaking to The New Times, RIB spokesperson Thierry B Murangira reminded Rwandans anyone who is caught committing such a crime of willfully assaulting and injuring another one will be dealt with decisively.

Assault and injury is punished by article 121 of law number 68/2018 of 30/08/2018 which prescribes imprisonment of between three and five years for anyone convicted of such crime.

