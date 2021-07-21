Nigeria: Igbokwe On Igboho's Arrest - 'Juju Failed in Igboland, Failed Too in Yorubaland'

21 July 2021
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Joe Igbokwe has mocked Oduduwa agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Igboho over his arrest by security operatives in Cotonou, Benin Republic, Tuesday, July 20, for immigration offences.

Igboho, who was arrested with his wife, was allegedly accused of possessing the country's passport, sparking controversies.

Recall the Department of State Service, DSS, had declared Igboho wanted after its operatives carried out a bloody midnight raid on his residence in Soka area of Ibadan, in Oyo State.

Reacting, Igbokwe claimed Igboho's arrest was an indication that "Juju" (charm) does not work.

Sharing a photograph of Igboho wearing charms on his Facebook timeline, the aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State wrote;

"Juju no de work again ooo. It failed in Igbo land and it failed too in Yoruba land."

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that the Federal Government is making moves to ensure Igboho is extradited to Nigeria.

But there are also strong moves by some Yoruba leaders to stop Igboho's extradition to Nigeria.

Some Yoruba leaders, it was gathered, were engaged in marathon meetings last night to see how the Federal Government's extradition move can be thwarted.

