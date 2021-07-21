Rwanda Steps Up Preps Ahead of Davis Cup Tournament

A team of four Tennis players has started training sessions as they gear up for next month's Davis Cup Africa Group III tourney slated from August 11-14 in Cairo, Egypt.

Philibert Ndugu, the Technical Director of Rwanda Tennis Federation (RTF), told Times Sport that the team joined the training camp on Monday at IPRC Kigali under the tutelage of Coach Sylvain Rutikanga and will be training every day before they fly to Cairo.

"Our team has started training sessions after the coach selected the final four female Tennis players to represent Rwanda in Egypt," said Ndugu.

The team comprises top seed Bertin Karenzi, Ethiene Niyigena, Junior Mfashingabo and Joshua Muhire.

They Egypt Tennis Federation has been approved to host Davis Cup Tourney based on Egypt's experience in organizing many international tournaments, especially in December and January, while maintaining all precautionary measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pharaohs will be joined by Algeria, Benin, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique and Rwanda.

Egypt is no stranger in hosting the regional event, having previously hosted the tournament five times since its inception in 2010.

Two nations will advance from Africa Group III to contest the 2022 World Group II Play-offs.

