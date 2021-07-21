Rwanda Steps Up Preps Ahead of Davis Cup Tournament

21 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

A team of four Tennis players has started training sessions as they gear up for next month's Davis Cup Africa Group III tourney slated from August 11-14 in Cairo, Egypt.

Philibert Ndugu, the Technical Director of Rwanda Tennis Federation (RTF), told Times Sport that the team joined the training camp on Monday at IPRC Kigali under the tutelage of Coach Sylvain Rutikanga and will be training every day before they fly to Cairo.

"Our team has started training sessions after the coach selected the final four female Tennis players to represent Rwanda in Egypt," said Ndugu.

The team comprises top seed Bertin Karenzi, Ethiene Niyigena, Junior Mfashingabo and Joshua Muhire.

They Egypt Tennis Federation has been approved to host Davis Cup Tourney based on Egypt's experience in organizing many international tournaments, especially in December and January, while maintaining all precautionary measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pharaohs will be joined by Algeria, Benin, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique and Rwanda.

Egypt is no stranger in hosting the regional event, having previously hosted the tournament five times since its inception in 2010.

Two nations will advance from Africa Group III to contest the 2022 World Group II Play-offs.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Zambia Polls To Go Ahead Unless State of Emergency Declared

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X