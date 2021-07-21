Kenya: BBC Journalist Ferdinand Omondi is 'Taken'

BBC journalist Ferdinand Omondi is officially taken.

The veteran journalist on Tuesday, July, 20, 2021, proposed has proposed to his girlfriend Caroline Ng'ang'a at a private ceremony, before sharing the news with the rest of the world via his social media pages.

The lovebirds shared pictures of themselves holding cards with the words 'He Asked' and 'She said Yes'.

The social media post was captioned with a Bible verse stating "And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13. SHE SAID YES," Omondi posted.

Njeri shared the same pictures with the caption, "Like Mary in Luke Chapter 1, My soul magnifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior, for God has looked with favor on the lowliness of the Almighty's servant. Surely, from now on all generations will call me blessed; for the Mighty One has done great things for me, and holy is God's name. God's mercy is for those who fear God from generation to generation. God has shown strength with God's arm."

Njeri concluded her post with a hashtag suggesting a soon-to-be wedding. #harusitunayo

Both their friends took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Njeri is among the applicants seeking to fill the post of Commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the 2022 general elections in Kenya.