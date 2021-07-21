South Africa: Blue Lights and Red Flags - Gauteng Doctor On Emergency Call Arrested for Breaking Curfew

Dr Ivan Jardine is an ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeon of 30 years standing based at the Bedford Gardens hospital in Johannesburg. He is part of essential medical services responding to the debilitating third wave of Covid in Gauteng. At 10.00 on Monday morning, however, he was not on duty at hospital. Instead, he was amongst drunken drivers and people accused of petty crimes at Edenvale Magistrates Court waiting his turn to plead before a magistrate.

The charge Dr Jardine had to answer for is "Contravention of Disaster Management Act ... failure of a person to confine between 21.00 and 04.00." The motive for his sin -- responding to an emergency medical call.

Giving his account of what happened, Dr Jardine told Maverick Citizen that he was called by relatives to assist his aunt, who was bedridden and dehydrated, on Friday night. Earlier attempts to get medical care for her had been unsuccessful. Other members of her family were Covid+, in isolation and unable to assist. Left alone for the night she would have been in danger.

As a result, Dr Jardine said he got in his car and drove 40 mins from Kensington to Quellerina, assessed her, attached...