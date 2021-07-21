Rwandans in Ghana Commit to Back National Unity

The Rwandan High Commissioner in Ghana, Aisa Kirabo Kacyira has underscored the need for all Rwandans to keep united to ensure that the country achieves its development aspirations and shared prosperity.

She said this in Accra at a ceremony that brought together Rwandans living in Ghana, Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, Togo and Sierra Leone to celebrate 27 years of Rwanda's liberation

She said the progress Rwanda has registered over the years has been underpinned by the spirit and values of unity and togetherness and the lessons the country has drawn from its past while building accountable systems, which the country has chosen in pursuit of its development agenda.

"The achievements we celebrate are a result of the choices that Rwandans have made which are; the choice to stay together and guard our unity in all circumstances. The choice to hold one another accountable and establish systems of accountability hence defining and owning our destiny and the choice to think big, unrestricted in our dreams and aspirations by our history, geography, or resource limitations.

"We have made a choice to learn from our past but not become prisoners of it. This journey has not been easy, but the resilience of our people and the focused Visionary leadership of Our President Paul Kagame has steered us ahead," she said.

The celebration which was held at the Rwanda Chancery in Accra with hundred others joining in virtually was organized by the High Commission of Rwanda in Ghana in close collaboration with the Rwandan Community in Ghana and the five countries in West Africa sub-region. It was held under the theme: "Together we prosper".

Among the guests who shared the history of Rwandan liberation struggle and journey to prosperity included Lieutenant Col. (Rtd) Ndole Rulinda and Mr. Zephanie Niyonkuru, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

Rulinda, whose presentation centered on his account of the liberation struggle reiterated the fact that visionary leadership and fight for the right cause were the two most important factors that determined the success of the liberation struggle.

He reminded participants that soon after the war and Genocide, the unifying of the Rwandan forces began with the Rwandan Patriotic Army (RPA) forces being combined with the former fallen government forces, to form the Rwanda Defence Forces. Since then, the Rwandan Forces have continued to work together with the leadership and community at home to build schools, homes and engage in all other socio-economic transformative activities to date.

Additionally, he noted that Rwanda's commitment to continue pursuing the same cause has gone beyond the Rwandan borders- to the UN Peace Keeping Forces and the various efforts elsewhere on the continent.

On his part, Niyonkuru traced back the development trajectory of Rwanda and noted that the turn-around in the country's development fortune from a period when all aspects of socio-economic development were all below expectations is down to strong and people-centred leadership which has catalyzed Rwanda's excellent strides in socio-economic development, in diplomacy, and in contributing to peacekeeping among others.

"The leadership and governance under President Paul Kagame has proved to be a model that other countries in the world would love to borrow given the strides that Rwanda has made in socio-economic development. Some key programs crafted to socio-economic developments are; Gacaca Courts, Girinka, VUP, Ubudehe etc."

Other participants in the programme also shared their views on Rwanda's achievements and continued need for peaceful relations and coexistence.

Several Youth representatives also reassured participants of their commitment to continue to play their part in pursuit of a united and prosperous country.