Kenyan Footballer 'Tests Positive for Covid-19' at Cecafa Games

21 July 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Rowena Adhiambo

At least one Kenyan footballer competing at the 2021 Cecafa u23 Championship in Ethiopia has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, Nairobi News understands.

The test result has forced the said player to withdraw from the team's squad ahead of Wednesday's second group match against South Sudan.

The Kenya U23 team commonly referred to as the Emerging Stars, and coached by rookie Stanley Okumbi, is currently in Bahir Dar for this regional football tournament which has attracted 10 national teams including DR Congo, which is the guest side.

Kenya beat Djibouti 3-0 with goals from Joseph Njuguna, Reegan Otieno, and Benson Omala in her opening assignment and needs a win against South Sudan in Wednesday's game to be guaranteed a semi-final place at this annual tournament.

This is the third time in six months a Kenyan footballer is testing positive for Covid-19 while on international duty.

In the other instances, football officials in Comoros claimed in November of 2020 that a number of Kenyan footballers had tested positive for the virus ahead of a 2021 Africa Nations Cup qualifier in Moroni.

The development caused a commotion between Kenya and Comoros football officials, leading to a six-match ban slapped on Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Chief Executive Barry Otieno for misconduct.

Also, Togolese officials also claimed Harambee Stars players had tested positive for Covid-19 before a dead rubber 2021 Africa Cup of Nations clash in Moroni.

