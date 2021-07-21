Kenya: Papa Shirandula's Absence Hurts So Much - Wilbroda

21 July 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Rowena Adhiambo

Actress Jacqueline Nyaminde, popularly known by the stage name Wilbroda, has opened up on how his career changed following the sudden death of actor Charles Bukeko, aka Papa Shirandula.

Papa Shirandula, who played in among others, the role of a pot-bellied watchman during his chequered acting career, died suddenly a year ago, leaving behind Wilbroda who'd acted as his wife for more than a decade in the popular Papa Shirandula TV series.

"I remember and celebrate him for many things," recalled Wilbroda.

She was speaking at an event to celebrate the fallen artists' first year anniversary. The event was graced by the deceased's wife and children, plus several other actors including Njoro, Jalang'o, Captain Otoyo, and Mama Nyagothie.

"He mentored so many of us. And he loved his work, he was dedicated. We were planning very many things but that didn't come to pass."

Wilbroda also paid tribute to her deceased colleague, confirming that her role in the series opened so many doors for her and to date, the public has been unable to disassociate her from the character.

"Life will never be the same. We were working on very many things but he left suddenly and things slowed down. Had he been here, we would have several shows on TV. We will try and work on them to make him happy."

Wilbroda also recalls meeting Papa Shirandula after 16 years of trying to make a name for herself at the Kenya National Theatre, and it was he who recommended her for the role of Wilbroda.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Zambia Polls To Go Ahead Unless State of Emergency Declared

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X