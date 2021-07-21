Rwanda: Basketball - Rico Hines of Sacramento Kings Conducts Training Clinic in Rwanda

Renowned American basketball player, development expert and Sacramento Kings' Assistant coach, Rico Hines, is conducting a training clinic for basketball coaches and young players from July 19-31 at Green Hills Academy.

Designed and directed by Hines along with selected elite coaches, the program will offer high-level basketball illustration advancing skills, game and mindset growth that eventually leads to a better understanding of the game of basketball.

Hines will be providing the clinics which are organized in partnership with Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) and the Ministry of Sports.

The clinics targets local basketball coaches and are being conducted under strict covid-19 preventive guidelines where all participants take a Covid-19 test and a two-day quarantine before entering camp.

The coaches' camp will run from July 19-21 and involve among other six female coaches while the youth camp starts on July 22-31 and target young girls and boys in the U-14 and U-17 age categories who will be 95 in total, which means 50 girls and 45 boys.

Before going to green hills Academy, each of the participants will present a negative covid-19 rapid test result before undergoing a PCR Covid-19 test in addition to going for a two-day quarantine at Cenetra hostels.

The entire 13-day camp will be held in closed bio-secure bubble with no one coming in nor leaving before its conclusion.