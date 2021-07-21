Rwanda: Basketball - Rico Hines of Sacramento Kings Conducts Training Clinic in Rwanda

20 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Renowned American basketball player, development expert and Sacramento Kings' Assistant coach, Rico Hines, is conducting a training clinic for basketball coaches and young players from July 19-31 at Green Hills Academy.

Designed and directed by Hines along with selected elite coaches, the program will offer high-level basketball illustration advancing skills, game and mindset growth that eventually leads to a better understanding of the game of basketball.

Hines will be providing the clinics which are organized in partnership with Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) and the Ministry of Sports.

The clinics targets local basketball coaches and are being conducted under strict covid-19 preventive guidelines where all participants take a Covid-19 test and a two-day quarantine before entering camp.

The coaches' camp will run from July 19-21 and involve among other six female coaches while the youth camp starts on July 22-31 and target young girls and boys in the U-14 and U-17 age categories who will be 95 in total, which means 50 girls and 45 boys.

Before going to green hills Academy, each of the participants will present a negative covid-19 rapid test result before undergoing a PCR Covid-19 test in addition to going for a two-day quarantine at Cenetra hostels.

The entire 13-day camp will be held in closed bio-secure bubble with no one coming in nor leaving before its conclusion.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Zambia Polls To Go Ahead Unless State of Emergency Declared

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X