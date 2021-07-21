Rwanda/Morocco: Rayon Sports Signs Partnership Deal With Morocco's Raja Club

20 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Rayon Sports on Monday, July 19, penned a five-year strategic partnership with Moroccan side Raja Athletics Club in an agreement that is expected to boost both clubs' ambitious plans to grow their football business to another level.

The agreement will see the two clubs share expertise, skills and mutual football facilities, youth football development, exchange and transfer of professional players, organizing friendly games between the two clubs, as well as use of technology in football among others.

Rayon Sports president Jean-Fidèle Uwayezu, who was in Casablanca for a working visit said that the partnership is a big step and firm ladder for Rayon's vision to grow from a local club to a continental giant.

We are delighted to have entered into this partnership with a big club like Raja Athletics Club and we look forward to a successful relationship together. This partnership is another positive step in our club's continued growth and development and an excellent opportunity to collaborate with a successful and history-making club,' Uwayezu said after signing the partnership agreement.

"We are sure that this partnership will benefit the players both senior and youth, staff and pour fans," he added.

Raja Club president, Rashid Benbrahim El Andaloussi, emphasized that the partnership agreement is a result of the current bilateral relations that Morocco has with Rwanda.

"The Raja Athletic Club is happy with the partnership with Rayon Sports. Sports brings people and nations together, and here we are. Our wish is to consolidate the path already traced by our respectful leaders," he said.

Rayon's partnership with Raja follows a partnership agreement signed in 2017 between Rwanda FA and the Federation Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF), which saw the latter support the local football governing body in projects aimed at improving football infrastructure in the country, including the construction of Ferwafa hotel.

Copyright © 2021 The New Times.

