Rwanda: Gender Ministry Emphasizes Parents' Role in Fighting Covid-19

20 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Esther Favour

The role of households in preventing the spread of Covid-19 and breaking the stigma around the virus is very crucial, and families have a fundamental role in dealing with far-reaching implications of the virus on society.

How do we break the stigma around Covid-19 and getting our families to talk about it to educating and updating each other about the spread and how it can be prevented? This is one of the lingering questions.

"Parents, we are in the midst of a difficult time to prevent Coronavirus, protect your family from becoming infected, be an example in following the rules of the health system and sensitize others (especially) your children to follow these instructions," reads a message shared on the Twitter handle of the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion.

Several parents reacted to the message, underscoring their responsibility in taming the pandemic that has taken over 600 lives in Rwanda since last year.

"It is very important for families to discuss Covid-19, measures and prevention, that's how our children understand better, that way making it easy for the government, since we are with our families most of the time talking to them while contributing a lot," says Miriam Gwiza a mother and businesswoman.

She added that talking about the pandemic helps the family members understand how to protect one another and, understanding that it is okay to test positive as long as you follow up with the doctor's instruction you can get better.

Meanwhile, the ministry called upon families in Kigali and the districts that are in lockdown, to see to it that the Covid-19 measures are implemented in their families.

The ministry says that, in case one of the family members tests positive, they should get enough care as guided by the doctors and avoid making that person feel out of place which can be a result of loneliness.

Families were also urged to use this time (of lockdown) to build a bond and avoid gender-based violence in their homes, and since children are back for holidays, make time for them as much as possible.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Zambia Polls To Go Ahead Unless State of Emergency Declared

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X