Rwanda: Gender Ministry Emphasizes Parents' Role in Fighting Covid-19

The role of households in preventing the spread of Covid-19 and breaking the stigma around the virus is very crucial, and families have a fundamental role in dealing with far-reaching implications of the virus on society.

How do we break the stigma around Covid-19 and getting our families to talk about it to educating and updating each other about the spread and how it can be prevented? This is one of the lingering questions.

"Parents, we are in the midst of a difficult time to prevent Coronavirus, protect your family from becoming infected, be an example in following the rules of the health system and sensitize others (especially) your children to follow these instructions," reads a message shared on the Twitter handle of the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion.

Several parents reacted to the message, underscoring their responsibility in taming the pandemic that has taken over 600 lives in Rwanda since last year.

"It is very important for families to discuss Covid-19, measures and prevention, that's how our children understand better, that way making it easy for the government, since we are with our families most of the time talking to them while contributing a lot," says Miriam Gwiza a mother and businesswoman.

She added that talking about the pandemic helps the family members understand how to protect one another and, understanding that it is okay to test positive as long as you follow up with the doctor's instruction you can get better.

Meanwhile, the ministry called upon families in Kigali and the districts that are in lockdown, to see to it that the Covid-19 measures are implemented in their families.

The ministry says that, in case one of the family members tests positive, they should get enough care as guided by the doctors and avoid making that person feel out of place which can be a result of loneliness.

Families were also urged to use this time (of lockdown) to build a bond and avoid gender-based violence in their homes, and since children are back for holidays, make time for them as much as possible.