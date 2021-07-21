Rwanda: Paris Mayor Hidalgo in Kigali for AIMF Summit

Anne Hidalgo, the Mayor of Paris is in Rwanda for the 41st General Assembly of the Association Internationale de Maires Francophones (AIMF), a summit that brings together mayors in the French-speaking countries.

The four-day meeting kicked off yesterday in a hybrid setting due to the current measures of mitigating the spread of the pandemic.

Mayor Hildago joins over 200 leaders in physical attendance at the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC), while the rest convene virtually.

During the meeting, officials will explore the role civil society can play in developing urban planning policies.

Mayor Hidalgo on Tuesday morning took time off to visit the Kigali Genocide Memorial - the final resting place for more than 250,000 victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

"I bow with emotion and humility to the victims and survivors of the genocide," she added, "I admire the resilience and strength of the Rwandan people to restore."

Hidalgo made the remarks after laying wreath and honouring the Genocide victims.

"History, truth, memory are essential for the reconstruction of humanity and for peace," she asserted.

Prior to this, Hidalgo also made a stop at the Nyandungu urban wetland Eco-tourism Park.

The park being created on 121.89 Ha is set to provide an urban recreational space, restore the hydrological functioning of the wetland and increase biodiversity, according to officials.

It is also expected that it will be fully connected with WiFi and a robust video surveillance system.

About AIMF

AIMF was established in 1979 and Rwanda joined in 1987 initially with Kigali city.

Since then three other Rwandan cities, including Rubavu, Rusizi and Nyanza have joined the group.

With Rwanda developing more secondary cities, Rubingisa said they expect Muhanga, Huye and Nyagatare to join during this year's meeting.

The association seeks to promote exchanges with local communities and other cultural areas and their networks, involving them in the discussion and signing agreements with them in partnership to strengthen local democracy and support decentralization policies.