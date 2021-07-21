South Africa: Kolisi Fighting Fit to Lead Boks Against British & Irish Lions

20 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Craig Ray

After much speculation about his availability, Siya Kolisi will captain the Springboks in rugby's oldest challenge when the world champions meet the British & Irish Lions in the first Test on Saturday.

Siya Kolisi will lead a surprising Springbok team in the first Test against the British & Irish Lions named by coach Jacques Nienaber on Tuesday.

Although there are 17 survivors of the Rugby World Cup final in 2019, the surprise is that so many players who have suffered under Covid protocols, including Kolisi himself, have been named.

Some sources have indicated that the Springbok team that runs on to the field at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, might look different to the one named, although that has been publicly dismissed.

As it stands, flyhalf Handré Pollard will earn his 50th cap in the Test with 21 players in the match-23 having featured in the Springboks' triumphant campaign in Japan in 2019. Pollard was named as the vice-captain.

Kolisi, Makazole Mapimpi (wing) and Ox Nché were the last group of players to report for duty at the Springbok camp in Cape Town on Monday morning after completing their mandatory self-isolation in Johannesburg, and they were all cleared to...

