South Africa: Moseneke Report - Elections Should Be Delayed Until No Later Than February 2022

The scheduled 27 October local government elections could not be free and fair due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, according to former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, who released a report on Tuesday as requested by the Independent Electoral Commission.

On Tuesday, 20 July, Moseneke and the commission (IEC) briefed the media in Centurion as they released the results of a report which sought to investigate the feasibility of a free and fair election, due to be held on 27 October.

The IEC said it would be studying the report, and a consultation process with political party liaison committees is ongoing. It would make an announcement on the way forward in the next few days.

In May, Moseneke was asked by the IEC to lead an inquiry into whether conditions would be conducive to holding free and fair elections. Political parties including the Economic Freedom Fighters and Inkatha Freedom Party have called for a postponement of the municipal elections. They were due to be held on Wednesday, 27 October, but this has not been formally proclaimed yet by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

During public hearings in July there was a stark division between political parties...