Zimbabwe: Mbare Musika Traders Defy Covid-19 Regulations

20 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Traders at the famous Mbare Musika in Harare are defying the stipulated Government and World Health Organisation regulations on Covid-19 with the area posing a risk of being a super spreader of Covid-19.

Our news crew visited Harare's largest farm produce market today and observed that traders were crowded while the majority were not properly wearing the compulsory face masks.

While only a handful actually had no masks risking contracting Covid-19 or spreading it to hordes of patrons that throng the area daily.

