Namibia: Donations Asked for Khomasdal Medical Centre

20 July 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The Medical Rescue 911 is calling on Windhoek residents to assist them with setting up a Covid-19 medical centre in Khomasdal.

In the press statement, Shaun van Rooi explains that the initiative sprung from the fact that the pandemic is crippling the nation.

Currently, the country has 22 503 active cases, of which 563 are hospitalised, with 115 in intensive care units.

"Medical Rescue 911 is thus calling on all communities to be part of this drive to help our fellow Namibians fight this dread virus," said Van Rooi.

He further explained that there is a lot that goes into setting up a medical centre of that magnitude and will rely on the generous donations to renovate building, donation of medical beds and medical equipment.

"The Khomasdal medical centre for Covid-19 will be able to accommodate 10 severe patients on a four hourly basis," he added.

He further said the initiative is a voluntary project and the assistance of the community in that regard will be crucial to help make it a success.

Van Rooi can be contacted on 0818131577 or 0840008911 and George Beukes at 0812799192 or 0852665830.

