Tanzania: Yanga Eye Return of 'Ex-Hitman' Heritier Makambo

YOUNG Africans have been heavily linked to bring back striker Heritier Makambo as he has officially parted ways with Guinean side Horoya Club where he was trading.

On Monday, through their official Instagram page, Horoya thanked him for his loyal service, professionalism and wished him the best of his career.

However, in his immediate reaction yesterday, Yanga Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli remained neutral on the development while insisting that he is a great player who is loved by many fans.

"A lot of players are now linked to join Yanga and Makambo is one of them. I believe that many of our fans would like to see him returning back due to his scoring abilities since after his departure, we have not managed to get a striker of his caliber.

"What I can say is that yesterday (Monday), a meeting concerning player transfers was held and coach Nasreddine Nabi attended as such when everything is done, we will officially announce players we are hiring ahead of next season," said Bumbuli.

Before he left for Horoya during the 2019-20 season, Makambo had scored a total of 17 goals and was then the leading top goal scorer for Yanga. About when they expect to head to Kigoma for the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) finals versus Simba on Sunday, Bumbuli said the exact date will be announced soon as they continue to make bookings since many people are set to make the trip.

After their final match of last season against Dodoma Jiji last Sunday at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma which ended goalless, Yanga jetted back in Dar es Salaam on Monday and went straight to camp prior to the oncoming explosive finals.

The return to action of defender and captain Lamine Moro who played the entire 90 minutes against Dodoma Jiji has boosted Yanga's defensive section ahead of Sunday's hot clash.

On the day, Moro partnerd with Bakari Mwamnyeto as center-backs hence coach Nabi will have a homework to decide which defensive partnership between Mwamnyeto and Dickson Job or Mwamnyeto and Moro to deploy for the Sunday duel.

Recently, Yanga's Acting General Secretary Haji Mfikirwa said they are well prepared to make sure that the exercise of recruiting new players for next season matches should be done in a professional way.

"We will compete in the CAF Champions League that is why we need to thoroughly assess players before they join our club and I believe that the coach has already seen the areas which demand improvement to make the team better," he said.

Haruna Niyonzima became the first foreign based player to be released by the club before next season league campaigns with eyes and ears stay tuned to find out who will be the next to head at the exit door of the club.